'I Cat Believe It:' 15 humane societies in Wisconsin waiving adult cat adoption fees in July

MILWAUKEE — For the fourth year in a row, a group of animal shelters in Wisconsin is waiving adoption fees for all adult cats in July.

The 4th annual “I Cat Believe It!” joint cat adoption promotion aims to save the lives of more than 1,500 homeless cats in July.

According to a press release, in 2018, the combined organizations performed 1,555 cat adoptions in July, compared to 1,301 the prior year. It’s been such a success that they are doing it again, and with a record number of Wisconsin shelters participating.

Fifteen shelters in Wisconsin – the Wisconsin Humane Society’s five shelters in Milwaukee, Racine, Saukville, Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay, Coulee Region Humane Society, Elmbrook Humane Society, the Fox Valley Humane Association, Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha, Humane Society of Marathon County, Lakeshore Humane Society, Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, Oconto Area Humane Society, Oshkosh Area Humane Society, and Washington County Humane Society are all waiving adoption fees for adult cats (1 year or older) in July.

“Cat population dips sharply in winter and rises fast in the summer months due to breeding cycles. Our colleagues throughout Wisconsin report similar trends, and we’re hoping this promotion will inspire more cat adoptions throughout the state,” said Anne Reed, President & CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Interested in adopting? Visit the shelters’ websites to view available cats and learn more about the adoption process.

The participating shelters include: