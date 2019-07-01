× Julian Banda sentenced to 18 months probation for misdemeanor possession of THC

WAUKESHA — Julian Banda, a Brookfield Central student-athlete who faced drug charges, pleaded guilty on Monday, July 1 to two misdemeanor possession of THC charges (charges that were amended). A Waukesha County judge then sentenced Banda to 18 months of probation.

Banda originally faced one count of manufacture/deliver THC, less than 200 grams and one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place in this case.

Officials say Banda had been enlisted by another Brookfield Central student-athlete, Gage Malensek, to sell marijuana and vape cartridges. Court documents say Banda said he “gave the money directly to Malensek and did not make any money out of this deal.” Banda said he “did get free marijuana wax to smoke or vape from Malensek as a result of helping him out.” Banda said at the time, “Malensek is a dealer and that he deals a lot of THC and vape cartridges to individuals in the area.”