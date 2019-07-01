× Kenosha police: 28-year-old in critical condition following shooting at MVP Bar

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a bar shooting that left a 28-year-old man injured Sunday, June 30.

According to officials, the shooting happened inside the MVP Bar around 1:26 a.m. A 28-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound to the neck and was transported by the Kenosha Fire Department to a nearby hospital. The victim was then transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee by Flight for Life. The victim is in stable but critical condition.

At the time of the shooting, several officers were outside the bar trying to disperse a disorderly crowd who had been asked to leave by security. Officers reported hearing gunshots from inside and attempted to enter the bar to address the threat, but fleeing bar patrons prevented officers from entering right away.

Many patrons found themselves stuck in the doorway with others pushing them from behind. Officers pulled many of those patrons to safety before they were able to enter and locate the victim. While officers provided medical attention to the victim and secured the crime scene, several small fights erupted among patrons. Adding to the chaos, bar staff and patrons who had lost items during their exit demanded re-entry to the tavern. However, they were turned away. Any person who lost a valuable during this incident is encouraged to contact the KPD Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in dispersing the crowd after the incident. The Kenosha Police Department is leading the investigation. Detectives are following up on investigative leads. The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is encouraged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.