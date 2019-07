× Mudslide leads to derailment of 15 train cars in Grant County, Wis.

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. — BNSF Railway has reported a train derailment 1/4 mile south of Glen Haven in Grant County involving approximately 15 cars.

Officials said in a Facebook post that there is no threat to public safety.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Wisconsin DNR are assessing environmental impact which appears to be minimal.

The apparent cause of the derailment was a rock/mudslide.