Open Record: Recognizing the issue

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, “Producer Pete” returns as guest host. He joins Jenna Sachs and Bryan Polcyn to talk about a new dangerous trends among teens and why the story made the team feel old. Plus, they reveals the challenges they face as investigative journalists.

Subscribe to “Open Record” via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio



Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: “Open Record”