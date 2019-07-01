Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Open Record: Recognizing the issue

Posted 6:00 am, July 1, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, “Producer Pete” returns as guest host. He joins Jenna Sachs and Bryan Polcyn to talk about a new dangerous trends among teens and why the story made the team feel old. Plus, they reveals the challenges they face as investigative journalists.

Subscribe to “Open Record” via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: “Open Record”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.