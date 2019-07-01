Reward for information in death of Officer John Hetland increases to $86,300

RACINE — The reward for information in the shooting death of Racine Police Officer John Hetland is at a total of $86,000. John Hetland was fatally shot while trying to stop a robbery at Teezers bar on June 17.

According to a Facebook post from the Racine County Crime Stoppers, $45,300 of this money is from donations to Crime Stoppers — and will be administered by Crime Stoppers of Racine County.

The Facebook post reads:

“Thank you to anonymous donor who donated $1,000 on behalf of Racine City Tavern League to the Crime Stoppers’ reward. The final reward total is $86,300. $45,300 of this money is from donations to Crime Stoppers and will be administered by Crime Stoppers of Racine County.” “While there is a suspect in custody, there is still a lot of investigation and police work still to come. In the coming days and weeks we will know if the arrest will result in a reward being given and share information as we receive it from law enforcement.”

Charges were filed Friday, June 28 against the man accused of fatally shooting Racine Police Officer John Hetland.

Dalquavis Ward, 26, faces the following charges:

First-degree intentional homicide – use of a dangerous weapon

Armed robbery

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Donors include:

FBI $20,000

Andis Company: $15,000

Racine Culvers: $5,000

Kenosha Tattoo Company $1,000

Crime Stoppers Reward stands at $37,500 with donations from the below businesses:

Z Mac Transportation $2,000

Central Saw & Mower $1,000

Educator’s Credit Union $5,000

Crime Stoppers: $2,000

Dickies’ Bar $2,000

WPPA: $5,000

Joey’ Yardarm: $5,000

Floyd’s Towing: $2,000

Hiawatha: $2,000

Teezers: $2,000

Private Citizens: $1,500

Josh Martin Roofing: $2,000

Boiler Room: $1,000

WatersEdge Hotel, LLC. $5000

Anyone with information was asked to please call Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333, 888-363-9330 or 8800-807-8477 (TIPS).