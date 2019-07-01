Wedding day hair 101: Scott Yance talks trials, costs and more

MILWAUKEE -- Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee to talk about another important aspect of a bride's big day -- the hair!
This time of year is all about weddings. Scott's salons are booked through October!
Today he's talking about:
- How to find the right stylist and/or salon?
- Practice sessions- how many and what are the costs?
- Should the entire bridal party see the same stylists or salon?
- What are the average costs through out the city?
- Is it worth having a stylist or team come to you (off-site location)?
- What is the average costs in Milwaukee for off site wedding hair?