Wedding day hair 101: Scott Yance talks trials, costs and more

Posted 11:57 am, July 1, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee to talk about another important aspect of a bride's big day -- the hair!

This time of year is all about weddings. Scott's salons are booked through October!

Today he's talking about:

  • How to find the right stylist and/or salon?
  • Practice sessions- how many and what are the costs?
  • Should the entire bridal party see the same stylists or salon?
  • What are the average costs through out the city?
  • Is it worth having a stylist or team come to you (off-site location)?
  • What is the average costs in Milwaukee for off site wedding hair?
