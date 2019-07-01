× Yelich hits 30th homer as Brewers rally to beat Reds 8-6

CINCINNATI — Christian Yelich singled with the bases loaded and hit his major league-leading 30th homer Monday night, helping the Milwaukee Brewers rally for their sixth straight victory at Great American Ball Park, 8-6 over the Cincinnati Reds.

Milwaukee sent 10 batters to the plate for five runs in the seventh inning, with Yelich contributing an RBI single. The reigning National League MVP hit a two-run homer in the ninth that made him the first Brewer with 30 before the All-Star break.

The Brewers have won 11 of 15 overall against their NL Central rival. This time, they overcame a pair of two-run homers by Eugenio Suarez, who has three in the last two games.

Trailing 3-1, Cain led off the seventh inning with a homer that was only the second hit off Tyler Mahle. David Hernandez (2-4) walked Yasmani Grandal with the bases loaded to force in a run that put Milwaukee up 4-3, and Yelich followed with a single.

Mahle gave up three hits overall, including Keston Hiura’s homer in the fifth.

The Brewers got a career-high five-plus innings from Adrian Houser, who was making his fourth start after 14 relief appearances. He blanked the Reds on four hits over the first five innings, but Jesse Winker hit a solo shot and Suarez added a two-run homer as the Reds chased Houser to open the sixth.

Alex Claudio (2-2) retired the three batters he faced in the inning. Suarez connected again in the eighth off Josh Hader. Jeremy Jeffress allowed a run in the ninth while getting his first save.