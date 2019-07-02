Dashcam video shows Georgia officer rescue scared kitten dumped on highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Georgia police officer saved a small kitten after finding it in the middle of a busy highway. The rescue was caught on the officer's dashcam.

Sandy Springs Police posted video of K-9 Officer Hanse rescuing the tiny kitten Friday.

The kitten was reportedly unharmed but scared, and Officer Hanse brought it to a nearby veterinary clinic.

Hanse was one multiple officers who responded to a report of five kittens dumped in the middle of Interstate 285 during rush hour.

Police said there were not able to find any of the other kittens, but they are still looking for the individual who dumped them.