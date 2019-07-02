Fond du Lac police seek help to locate missing 12-year-old girl

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police are asking for your help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

Donaja Reed was last seen at the Fond du Lac Fairgrounds Aquatic Center on Tuesday evening, July 2. Officials say she left the fairgrounds area prior to her mother picking her up — and made some comments of possible self-harm to herself.

Police say Reed is described as a female, black, 5’2″ tall, about 125 pounds. She has black hair with blonde highlights to the front and brown eyes. Reed was last seen wearing a gold sleeveless shirt and black shorts and black and white sandals.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555.