Goods for sale: The Thiensville Village Market is back with an array of local vendors

Posted 9:22 am, July 2, 2019, by

THIENSVILLE -- It has everything from fresh flowers and vegetables to fresh donuts and popcorn. Brian spent the morning at the Thiensville Village Market.

