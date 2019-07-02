OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference after the G-20 Summit on June 29, 2019 in Osaka, Japan. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume trade negotiations on Saturday during their meeting in Osaka at the annual Group of 20 summit, in an attempt to resolve a trade deal between the world's two largest economies. According to reports, both leaders agreed that the U.S. would not impose new tariffs during their discussion as world leaders met in Osaka during the two-day G20 summit to discuss economic, environmental and geopolitical issues. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
House committee files lawsuit over President Trump’s tax returns
WASHINGTON — A House committee has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking President Donald Trump’s tax returns.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the Ways and Means Committee against the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service.
The committee says it doesn’t have to explain its reasons for seeking President Trump’s tax return information. It says that the administration has defied a subpoena for the documents “in order to shield President Trump’s tax return information from Congressional scrutiny.”
The committee says it’s investigating tax law compliance by the president, among other things.