Jet Jurgensmeyer from ‘Last Man Standing’ is performing at Summerfest

Posted 9:22 am, July 2, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- You've probably seen him on FOX's hit show "Last Man Standing" -- and now you can see him at Summerfest. Jet Jurgensmeyer joins FOX6 WakeUp for a special performance.

