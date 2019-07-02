MILWAUKEE -- You've probably seen him on FOX's hit show "Last Man Standing" -- and now you can see him at Summerfest. Jet Jurgensmeyer joins FOX6 WakeUp for a special performance.
Jet Jurgensmeyer from ‘Last Man Standing’ is performing at Summerfest
-
‘Loss for words:’ Clerk dragged to register at gunpoint in gas station armed robbery
-
Police: Man asking for money pushes woman into oncoming traffic when she didn’t give him any
-
Recognize him? Police seek help to ID man who displayed gun during robbery at 35th and Galena
-
Mom finds man secretly living in attic above daughter’s bedroom
-
Rescue dog sworn in as Missouri K-9 officer
-
-
Boeing lands 1st 737 Max jet order since deadly crashes
-
Opening Day of Summerfest: Tips on “How to Fest” on day one
-
Prepare for Opening Day: Fun activities to enjoy at Summerfest
-
Man sues Dodgers for $2 million after alleged ‘unprovoked’ attack by security guards
-
68-year-old woman in coma sexually assaulted in New York hospital
-
-
‘Don’t know what they were thinking:’ Pilots made runway change before jet hit Florida river
-
After boy with autism melted down at Universal Orlando, an employee knew just what to do
-
The search for two Americans who went missing on a Barbados Jet Ski ride has been called off