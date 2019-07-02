Police: 3 suspects sought following armed robbery near 43rd and Manitoba in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for armed robbery and recklessly endangering safety that occurred in the area of 43rd and Manitoba on June 6.

According to police, the victim met suspect #1 online and the two agreed to meet near 43rd and Montana around 3 a.m. As they walked together to the area of 43rd and Manitoba, suspect #2 and #3 exited from behind bushes and demanded money from the victim.

Suspect #2 hit the victim repeatedly with a firearm as suspect three kicked the victim. After obtaining the victim’s property, all three suspects ran northbound on S. 43rd Street.

Milwaukee police released the photo below. The photo was obtained by the victim who communicated with suspect one via social media prior to the incident.

Suspect #1 was described by the victim as a female, black, in her twenties, with long black hair, a thin build and unknown clothing.

Suspect #2 was described by the victim as a male, black, 5’6″ tall, in his twenties. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black pants, and armed with a handgun

Suspect #3 was described by the victim as a male, black, 5’6″, in his twenties. He was wearing a bandanna covering the lower part of his face, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and black pants

If you have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.