Pres. Trump campaign announces $105M raised during 2nd quarter

Posted 10:52 am, July 2, 2019, by

Real estate tycoon Donald Trump flashes the thumbs-up as he arrives on stage for the start of the prime time Republican presidential debate on August 6, 2015 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. AFP PHOTO/MANDEL NGAN (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign says it raised $105 million during the second fundraising quarter.

The campaign said Tuesday it has a whopping $100 million in cash on hand.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale says the total is “a testament to the overwhelming support” for Pres. Trump, who formally announced for reelection in June. Parscale says none of the Democrats who are competing for the right to challenge Pres. Trump in 2020 can match the president’s fundraising prowess or the level of enthusiasm for him.

The money was raised by the Trump campaign, Pres. Trump’s joint fundraising entities and the Republican National Committee.

Campaigns have until July 15 to report their fundraising totals to the Federal Election Commission, but many will release their end-of-quarter totals if the numbers are especially good.

