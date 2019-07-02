Recognize them? Cedarburg police seek help to ID suspects who stole alcohol

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects they say are involved in the theft of alcohol from a Walgreens store.

Officials noted in a Facebook post that the crime happened on Sunday, June 30. They say there is a female driver that waits in the car for the two male suspects.

The car is identified as either a 2006 or 2007 black Chevy Malibu with no front plate.

If you have any information about the subjects pictured, you are urged to call the non-emergency at 262-375-7620 in reference to case number 18-13308.