‘Revolutionary new coaster:’ Maxx Force opens at Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, Illinois -- New coaster, Maxx Force, opens Tuesday, July 2 at Six Flags Great America. Get a first look at the record-breaking ride.

About Maxx Force (website)

Introducing the triple, record-breaking launch coaster, Maxx Force! This revolutionary new coaster will be the fastest launch coaster in North America! Reach speeds of 78 miles per hour in under two seconds on this incredible record-breaker, featuring the fastest inversion and tallest double inversion of any roller coaster in the world.