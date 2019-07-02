Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

‘Revolutionary new coaster:’ Maxx Force opens at Six Flags Great America

Posted 8:43 am, July 2, 2019, by

GURNEE, Illinois -- New coaster, Maxx Force, opens Tuesday, July 2 at Six Flags Great America. Get a first look at the record-breaking ride.

About Maxx Force (website)

Introducing the triple, record-breaking launch coaster, Maxx Force! This revolutionary new coaster will be the fastest launch coaster in North America! Reach speeds of 78 miles per hour in under two seconds on this incredible record-breaker, featuring the fastest inversion and tallest double inversion of any roller coaster in the world.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.