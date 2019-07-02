Storms race through southeast Wisconsin, leave path of downed trees and branches

Posted 6:58 pm, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:05PM, July 2, 2019

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Severe storms raced through southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, July 2 — and left a path of downed trees and branches and plenty of homeowners without power.

Racine County Emergency Management shared several pictures of the damage on Facebook. Officials say there are trees, branches and wires down between Douglas Avenue and Main Street and from Melvin to 3 Mile Rd.

But Racine County was not alone. Check out the storm damage seen in the neighborhood near New Berlin Hills Golf Course.

