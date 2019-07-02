Stove fire causes $4,500 in damage to Sheboygan home, 1 transported to hospital

Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

SHEBOYGAN — One person was transported to the hospital Monday, July 1 following a house fire in Sheboygan. It happened around 10 a.m. near 24th Street and Indiana Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the residence. Upon entering the home, it was determined the fire started on the stove — and spread to the structure. It was extinguished by the occupant.

Firefighters ventilated the smoke from the residence, removed a small portion of wall to check for fire extension, and removed burned debris from the residence.

One occupant was transported by Sheboygan Fire Department paramedics to St. Nicholas hospital with minor injuries from extinguishing the fire.

The occupant was able to reenter the residence after the fire department cleared the scene.

