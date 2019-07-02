× Travel trailer engulfed in flames in the Village of Richfield, nobody hurt

RICHFIELD — Fire destroyed a $40,000 camper in the Village of Richfield over the weekend.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that a Holiday Rambler travel trailer caught fire in the driveway of a home in Richfield on Saturday morning, June 29. The flames were spotted by a resident who had been out walking.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the travel trailer was fully engulfed and the adjacent residence was starting on fire. Members of the Richfield Fire Department arrived on scene and were able to bring the fire under control.

Residents told officials they reported seeing flames in the area of the battery compartment of the travel trailer which was being charged at the time by the owner.

There were no injuries to the homeowner or any personnel on scene as a result of the fire.