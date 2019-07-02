× We Energies reports nearly 27K customers without power as a result of stormy weather

MILWAUKEE — The We Energies Outage Map indicates nearly 27,000 customers are without power as of about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

Strong storms blew through southeast Wisconsin bringing with it strong winds and heavy rain.

Officials with We Energies say all outages at this point appear to be storm-related. It’s mostly trees and branches on power lines — knocking out power.

There is no estimate at this point on when power will be restored to those affected. Extra crews are being brought in to help with the situation.

This is a developing story.