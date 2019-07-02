‘We need your help:’ WisDOT urges drivers to use caution in I-94 N-S construction zone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- As you count down to the end of your work week and get ready to indulge in food, fun and fireworks, there is one thing the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) wants you to remember. Be safe in construction zones.

"We need your help," said Michael Pyritz, WisDOT Southeast Region Communication Manager.

WisDOT officials say more than 930,000 vehicles will be on the roads this holiday weekend.

"We're expecting very high volumes in the construction zone," Pyritz said.

Pyritz is encouraging travelers to pump the breaks and pay attention. That is because in recent weeks, several unpredictable accidents have led to hours-long closures in the I-94 North-South work zone.

"If you drive the posted speed limit in this construction zone, it takes you 18 minutes," Pyritz said.

On June 19, two semi truck drivers were killed in fiery crash along the interstate near 50th Street. A day later at Rawson Avenue, a car hauler smashed into a concrete barrier, putting thousands of vehicles at a standstill. Then last Friday, another miserable closure -- after a corrosive material from a semi spilled during an accident.

"Yeah, it was a real nightmare," said Crystal Hoegsted, who plans to travel during the holiday weekend.

Hoegsted lives in the area -- and was stuck in the middle of that mess.

"It took us one hour to get home," Hoegsted said.

Hoegsted plans to leave for Lyndon Station just northwest of Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday.

"In fact, we plan on taking the back roads home when we leave on Sunday.

To help ease the holiday backups, major construction will halt beginning on Wednesday at noon through 6 a.m. Monday.

