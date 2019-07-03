3 hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — Three people are hurt after a car blew through a stop sign and hit a second car. Both vehicles ended up hitting buildings.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 near Granville and Washington in the Town of Cedarburg.

A neighbor says the car that blew the stop sign made the second car roll.

“Guy hit him, guy then hit the intersection, spun around, hit the curb sideways, went airborne until he hit the rocks and then impacted the building,” said Scott Lemke, neighbor.

The crash damaged the building and car parts were strewn about.

The 56-year-old in the car that was struck was seriously injured and flown to Froedtert Hospital.

Two 19-year-old’s in the car that blew the stop sign had non-life threatening injuries. FOX6 News is told the driver was cited.