American Coco Gauff, 15, wins again at Wimbledon

US player Cori Gauff celebrates beating Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2019. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

WIMBLEDON, England — American teenager Coco Gauff just keeps winning at Wimbledon.

After coming through qualifying and then upsetting five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round, the 15-year-old Gauff extended her stay at the All England Club by dispatching former semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-3.

Gauff is the youngest player to come through qualifying for Wimbledon in the Open era but showed her maturity once again in a match played under the new roof on No. 1 Court. She never faced a break point and had only 10 unforced errors compared to 24 for Rybarikova.

Another unseeded American, Danielle Collins, also advanced. Collins beat No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

