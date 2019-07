WATERLOO — Firefighters on Wednesday morning, July 3 responded to the scene of a barn fire in Waterloo. Crews were called to the scene around 3 a.m.

Authorities say 13 cattle died as a result of the fire, according to NBC 15.

The fire temporarily shut down Highway 89 in both directions at County TV to County T. All lanes have reopened.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.