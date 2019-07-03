BIG WIN giveaway: Summerfest to distribute nearly $700,000 worth of free tickets
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is thanking the community for their support of this year’s festival with the BIG WIN giveaway, which features prizes from Summerfest sponsors, as well as the chance for one lucky fan to win $20,000!
From noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, Summerfest will distribute nearly $700,000 worth of FREE tickets, when 30,000 general admission tickets to Summerfest 2020 are handed out (while supplies last) at the North, South and Mid Gate entrances.
The 2020 admission ticket that fans receive will also include the opportunity to win prizes from various Summerfest sponsors – it’s the BIG WIN!
To participate in the BIG WIN, fans must turn in the perforated entry stub from the Summerfest 2020 ticket at the Mid Gate Information booth no later than 3:30 p.m. on July 7, 2019. The prize drawing will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the Miller Lite Oasis.
Patrons must bring the 2020 ticket to the drawing. If the entry number on the ticket matches the number that is announced and displayed on the screen, they will be declared a Summerfest BIG WINner.
One lucky fan will also have the opportunity to spin a giant prize wheel for the chance to win $20,000. Other BIG WIN prize packages include:
- American Family Insurance – Four tickets for two shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in 2020
- BMO Harris Bank – $500 gift card
- Briggs & Stratton – electric power washer, trimmer, leaf blower, generator, and more
- Cousins Subs for a Year
- Harley-Davidson™ – All-Day Experience for Two – exclusive tour at Harley Davidson™ Museum campus and headquarters, lunch, transportation, Harley-Davidson™ leather jacket, helmet and more.
- L.L.Bean – Ultimate Camping Kit for Two – adventure dome tent, sleeping bag, chairs, burner stove, hammock, and more.
- Meijer – $750 gift card
- Miller Brewing Company – free beer for a year
- Pepsi – free Pepsi for a year
- Pick ‘n Save – $750 gift card
- Klement’s – Year supply of dinner links, grill, and remote control cooler
- Sentry – $600 gift card
- U.S. Cellular – connected home prize package – Google Nest Hub, indoor cam, security 3-pack