BIG WIN giveaway: Summerfest to distribute nearly $700,000 worth of free tickets

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is thanking the community for their support of this year’s festival with the BIG WIN giveaway, which features prizes from Summerfest sponsors, as well as the chance for one lucky fan to win $20,000!

From noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, Summerfest will distribute nearly $700,000 worth of FREE tickets, when 30,000 general admission tickets to Summerfest 2020 are handed out (while supplies last) at the North, South and Mid Gate entrances.

The 2020 admission ticket that fans receive will also include the opportunity to win prizes from various Summerfest sponsors – it’s the BIG WIN!

To participate in the BIG WIN, fans must turn in the perforated entry stub from the Summerfest 2020 ticket at the Mid Gate Information booth no later than 3:30 p.m. on July 7, 2019. The prize drawing will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the Miller Lite Oasis.

Patrons must bring the 2020 ticket to the drawing. If the entry number on the ticket matches the number that is announced and displayed on the screen, they will be declared a Summerfest BIG WINner.

One lucky fan will also have the opportunity to spin a giant prize wheel for the chance to win $20,000. Other BIG WIN prize packages include: