Sign up to get email, social media updates on I-94 north-south corridor project from WisDOT
July 3
-
July 2
-
‘We need your help:’ WisDOT urges drivers to use caution in I-94 N-S construction zone
-
‘Expect some closures:’ I-94 North-South summer work zone driving tips
-
‘Work Zone Awareness Week:’ WisDOT officials offer update on I-94 North-South Corridor project
-
Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
-
Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
Details on upcoming construction, alternate routes to get around ramp closures
-
Traffic alert: Temporary closures expected during summer for Silver Spring Bridge rehabilitation
-
Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Crash on I-94 near Highway K in Racine County involved 2 SUVs, semi; 3 hurt
-
-
1st stage of rehab project on Kilbourn Avenue Tunnels completed; new closures begin June 3
-
Hoan Bridge will be closed for Milwaukee’s July 3 fireworks
-
North and Saint West sing at dad Kanye’s ‘Sunday Service’