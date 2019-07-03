Kenosha police: 23-year-old man charged, accused in death of 2-year-old boy in March

Hunter Jones

KENOSHA — Kenosha police say they arrested 23-year-old Hunter Jones of Kenosha on Tuesday afternoon, July 2 for his alleged involvement in the death of 2-year-old Matthew Bolinski in March.

Jones is now charged with first degree reckless homicide — the criminal complaint was filed on Wednesday, July 3 according to online court records. Jones is expected to appear in Kenosha County Intake Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say officers were called to a home near 23rd Avenue and Lincoln Road in Kenosha on the evening of Wednesday, March 23. Lifesaving efforts on the child were unsuccessful — and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.

