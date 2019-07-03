Lakefront fireworks: It’s a 45 minute show that draws thousands of people every year

MILWAUKEE -- It's a tradition for many families and always attracts a huge crowd! The lakefront fireworks will take place Wednesday night, July 3. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Veterans Park getting a preview.

