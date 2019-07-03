× Milwaukee’s police chief touts reduction in crime in city for first half of 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales released on Wednesday, July 3 statistics which he says demonstrates a reduction in crime in the city for the first half of 2019.

The chief noted there has been a 15 percent decrease in homicides, 21 percent decrease in non-fatal shootings and 26 percent decrease in carjackings from year-to-date 2018.

In addition every offense type for Part I crime has decreased over the last year, as well as over the last two years year-to-date:

Offense type 2017-19 % change 2018-19 % change Homicide -17% -15% Rape -2% -12% Robbery -41% -27% Aggravated assault -11% -10% Burglary -48% -28% Motor vehicle theft -36% -33% Theft -29% -14% Arson -36% -8% Violent crime -19% -14% Property crime -36% -22% Total -31% -20%

Source: Milwaukee Police Department for the time period of January 1 – June 30, 2017-2019

Chief Morales’ news release ends with the following statement: