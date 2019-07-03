Milwaukee’s police chief touts reduction in crime in city for first half of 2019
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales released on Wednesday, July 3 statistics which he says demonstrates a reduction in crime in the city for the first half of 2019.
The chief noted there has been a 15 percent decrease in homicides, 21 percent decrease in non-fatal shootings and 26 percent decrease in carjackings from year-to-date 2018.
In addition every offense type for Part I crime has decreased over the last year, as well as over the last two years year-to-date:
|Offense type
|2017-19 % change
|2018-19 % change
|Homicide
|-17%
|-15%
|Rape
|-2%
|-12%
|Robbery
|-41%
|-27%
|Aggravated assault
|-11%
|-10%
|Burglary
|-48%
|-28%
|Motor vehicle theft
|-36%
|-33%
|Theft
|-29%
|-14%
|Arson
|-36%
|-8%
|Violent crime
|-19%
|-14%
|Property crime
|-36%
|-22%
|Total
|-31%
|-20%
Source: Milwaukee Police Department for the time period of January 1 – June 30, 2017-2019
Chief Morales’ news release ends with the following statement:
“Although crime has decreased substantially compared to this time last year, we will not ignore the surge of gun-related violence that occurred in the past week. One victim is one victim too many. We are devoted to making Milwaukee a safer place to live, work and raise a family for everyone.”