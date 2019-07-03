Milwaukee’s police chief touts reduction in crime in city for first half of 2019

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales released on Wednesday, July 3 statistics which he says demonstrates a reduction in crime in the city for the first half of 2019.

The chief noted there has been a 15 percent decrease in homicides, 21 percent decrease in non-fatal shootings and 26 percent decrease in carjackings from year-to-date 2018.

In addition every offense type for Part I crime has decreased over the last year, as well as over the last two years year-to-date:

Offense type 2017-19 % change    2018-19 % change
Homicide -17% -15%
Rape -2% -12%
Robbery -41% -27%
Aggravated assault -11% -10%
Burglary -48% -28%
Motor vehicle theft -36% -33%
Theft -29% -14%
Arson -36% -8%
Violent crime -19% -14%
Property crime -36% -22%
Total -31% -20%

Source: Milwaukee Police Department for the time period of January 1 – June 30, 2017-2019

Chief Morales’ news release ends with the following statement:

“Although crime has decreased substantially compared to this time last year, we will not ignore the surge of gun-related violence that occurred in the past week. One victim is one victim too many. We are devoted to making Milwaukee a safer place to live, work and raise a family for everyone.”

