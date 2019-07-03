Pesky marine fog blankets Milwaukee’s lakefront, but will it clear for fireworks?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The sun may be shining bright by you. But those who live right along Milwaukee's lakefront are wondering what happened to that big ball of fire in the sky.

Marine fog is pushing in from Lake Michigan -- and blanketing areas which will be prime viewing for the July 3 fireworks.

FOX6 News has tower camera views of what's happening above and below. It's worth a look.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say there is a dense fog advisory over Lake Michigan which is set to expire at 7 p.m. Wednesday. But they also say if there is a shift in the wind, the fog will dissipate quickly.

