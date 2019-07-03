× ‘Pokémon GO’ players have a better shot at catching shiny Pokémon right now

No, that’s not glitter in your eye. “Pokémon GO” is spawning more shiny creatures in celebration of its third anniversary.

The special event began June 28, but the game is also releasing previously unannounced shiny Pokémon.

The team behind the game has revealed that players will be able to catch shiny Rattata, Sandshrew, Vulpix, Diglett, Meowth, Geodude, Grimer and Exeggutor.

But “Pokémon GO” announced on Wednesday that higher rates of male Nidoran would appear Thursday — and even hinted that there might be some shiny Nidoran.

There’s no word about female Nidoran, but here’s your chance to get a shiny Nidoking.