RACINE -- Racine police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred early Wednesday morning, July 3.

It happened around 3 a.m. near Chicago Street and Spring Street.

"Just slow down. This could've bee somebody's child. This could've been somebody's mom, somebody's dad. It's sad," said neighbor.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown. Police are searching for the striking driver.