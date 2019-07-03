Silver Alert issued for 89-year-old Beverly Schnier of Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Beverly Schnier of Brookfield. She was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3 leaving Elmbrook Memorial Hospital in Brookfield after visiting her husband.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with flowers, black shoes, black slacks and carrying a black handbag.

She is driving a white 2016 Toyota Camry with WI plates: 994-XZS.

She is described as a white female, age 89, 5’4″ tall and 180 pounds with short gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with info is asked to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.