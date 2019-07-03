Steve Irwin’s son looks exactly like him in this re-created photo

The resemblance is uncanny in two photos of Irwin men feeding a crocodile.

Robert Irwin, son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, honored his father by recreating a photo from 15 years ago.

Both are snapped in the same location tossing some meat to a crocodile named Murray.

Robert, 15, posted the two pictures on Instagram Wednesday, writing, “Dad and me feeding Murray… same place, same croc – two photos 15 years apart ❤️”

Steve died in 2006 at age 44 after a stingray struck him through the chest. Robert was almost 3 years old when the accident occurred.

Robert, his older sister Bindi and their mom Terri continued to honor Steve’s legacy by caring for more than 1,200 animals at the Australia Zoo. Their work is featured in the show “Crikey! It’s The Irwins.”