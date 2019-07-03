Thousands gather for food, fun and fireworks on Milwaukee’s lakefront

MILWAUKEE — The annual lakefront fireworks show is a tradition that brings thousands of people to Milwaukee every July 3 — and 2019 is no different.

People spent hours camped out ahead of the annual fireworks show.

FOX6 News met four families who have been going to the lakefront fireworks show for a combined 100 years. All four of the families picked out their spot early Tuesday morning, June 2. They staked it out and then filled it up with tents, grills, games and of course lots of food.

This is the 30th year Mike and Carolyn Conley have claimed a spot on the lakefront. Now, their grown kids come to join them. The couple even wears matching outfits, and Carolyn goes all out with beads and glasses and every accessory she can find that lights up.

“I am the queen of the fireworks but not everyone knows that, but I know that. And when my friends and family come to they know that because I tell them,” said Carolyn.

A variety of vendors are also along the lakefront, selling everything from light up toys and flags and bubble machines. The hot selling item this year: a light-up unicorn sword for $12.

Vendors tell FOX6 News people of all ages get in on the fun.

“We’ve had these for a couple years and they still sell good but everyone wants something new fresh so that’s why we go these. The hacker masks, those are pretty hot too, they light up,” said Greg Turner, Event Toyz.