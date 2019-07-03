What a blast! Fireworks times and locations for Fourth of July in southeast Wisconsin 🎆🇺🇸

Posted 5:00 pm, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44PM, July 3, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Fourth of July holiday is almost here — and you might be wondering where to view fireworks displays throughout southeast Wisconsin.

The FOX6Now.com web team compiled a rather complete list of fireworks display times and locations within the interactive Google map just below. Simply manipulate the map to find your community — and then click on the marker to get the information that pertains to that community. Happy 4th!

IMPORTANT: If you’re not able to view the map just above, CLICK HERE.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.