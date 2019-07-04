Diner goes viral for “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry’ menu item

ARKANSAS — An Arkansas-based restaurant has “the solution” to a stereotypical problem.

A couple walks into a restaurant and the girlfriend says she isn’t hungry but when her partner’s food comes out, she can’t help but pick apart the meal.

Mama D’s in North Little Rock wants to help.

The diner has a comedic menu option which is now going viral offering couples the choice to order the “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry.”

The dish comes with either two fried chicken wings or three fried cheese sticks — helping you steer your partner away from eating all your food while helping to curb their appetite.

The “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” won’t eat away at your wallet either. It’s selling for $4.25.