Grab a tissue: Young Wisconsin Marine surprises siblings after getting home from leave

MILWAUKEE -- A 19-year-old Wisconsin Marine surprised his siblings after getting home from leave on Wednesday, July 3.

It was a moment for tissues Jonathan Czaplewski caught his sister and brother a bit off guard while they were out at a restaurant.

Meanwhile, on this Fourth of July, Czaplewski was also given a special honor to lead the Milwaukee HOG Chapter in the Wauwatosa Fourth of July parade.

Czaplewski is set to be deployed to Okinawa, Japan later this month. He told FOX6 News on Thursday (see below) that he is looking forward to it -- and also looking forward to spending the rest of his leave with family and friends.