MILWAUKEE -- The Fourth of July is the official kickoff of the grilling season -- and it's important to make sure you are safe. USDA food safety expert, Jinell Goodwin, joins FOX6 WakeUp talk about summer food safety.
Grilling season is underway! USDA expert talks summer food safety
-
MPS serving free breakfast and lunch to children at 91 school locations
-
Barbecue lover wanted: Eat ribs and travel the country – for $5K a week
-
Johnsonville recalls 95K pounds of sausage over contamination fears
-
Over 246K pounds of El Monterey breakfast wraps recalled because they may have small rocks
-
It’s now legal for your meat to have trace amounts of fecal matter, doctors’ group says
-
-
62,000 pounds of raw meat recalled, just days before Memorial Day
-
20K pounds of frozen beef patties recalled over plastic concerns
-
Perdue recalls 31K+ pounds of ready-to-eat chicken possibly contaminated with ‘bone material’
-
Vienna Beef Ltd. recalls beef products due to possible foreign matter contamination
-
The Beef Lady shares her delicious recipe for Sonoma steaks with vegetables bocconcini
-
-
Food stamps recipients can now order groceries online for delivery; Amazon, Walmart and ShopRite will offer the service
-
A friendly black bear was euthanized after it came to love people who fed it and took selfies
-
Hot summer hairstyles: Stylist talks about the looks you’ll want to have this season