Grilling season is underway! USDA expert talks summer food safety

Posted 9:08 am, July 4, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- The Fourth of July is the official kickoff of the grilling season -- and it's important to make sure you are safe. USDA food safety expert, Jinell Goodwin, joins FOX6 WakeUp talk about summer food safety.

