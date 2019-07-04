It’s the largest 4th of July parade in the area! Behind the scenes look at Wauwatosa parade

Posted 9:28 am, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:33AM, July 4, 2019

WAUWATOSA -- It's the largest 4th of July parade in the area! Evan spent the morning getting a behind the scenes look at the Wauwatosa Independence Day parade.

2019 Independence Day Schedule

Parade

Join us for the parade on North Avenue. The 85th year celebration is one of the largest parades in the state and features over 95 units. The parade proceeds West on North Avenue between 80th and 104th Street.

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2019
Parade Start Time: 9:00 am

Events at Hart Park

Family fun

4:00 - 9:00 pm: Inflatable rides, musical entertainment, food and drink concessions available

Entertainment at the Rotary Stage

6:00 -9:00 pm: Music entertainment

Fireworks

9:15 pm: Fireworks Spectacular

