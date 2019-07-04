MPD: 2 suspects criminally charged in fatal shooting near 45th and Wright, 1 sought

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department announced on Thursday, July 4 that two men have been criminally charged in connection with the fatal shooting of one person and the wounding of another near 45th and Wright from an incident on Saturday, June 29. The accused are Joe Bohannon III and Shantrell Coleman. Bohannon is in custody. Police are seeking Coleman.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has charged the pair with the following:

First degree reckless homicide, as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon (Bohannon and Coleman)

First degree reckless injury, as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon (Bohannon)

Flee or elude an officer (Bohannon)

Bail jumping – felony (Bohannon)

According to the criminal complaint, officers in an unmarked squad were near 45th and Wright shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. They witnessed a shooting in which a person with a “black ‘AK’ style rifle” fired four to five times into another car — and then drove off.

Those officers pulled up to the vehicle that had been fired upon and found the driver of the vehicle was deceased. A second person was wounded by the gunfire.

After the shooting, the suspects led MPD officers on a vehicle pursuit that “reached speeds of approximately 110 miles an hour,” the complaint says. The pursuit ended after the suspects were involved in an accident in the area of W. North Avenue and W. Fond Du Lac Ave. MPD officers eventually apprehended Bohannon who fled on foot from the accident. The other suspect, Coleman, also ran from the accident and was able get away.

Again, Milwaukee police are still seeking Mr. Coleman. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.

43.064271 -87.969998