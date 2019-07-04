Photos: Submit and share your 2019 Fourth of July celebrations 🎇

Posted 2:28 pm, July 4, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — It’s a burst of fun on the Fourth of July and FOX6 News wants to see how you celebrated in 2019. Share your pictures of fireworks, families, and fun by clicking the SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO button just below.

Photo Gallery

Submit your photo
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.