MILWAUKEE — It’s a burst of fun on the Fourth of July and FOX6 News wants to see how you celebrated in 2019. Share your pictures of fireworks, families, and fun by clicking the SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO button just below.
Photos: Submit and share your 2019 Fourth of July celebrations 🎇
-
We have a wiener! Joey Chestnut eats 71 hot dogs for title
-
May 13
-
May 12
-
Thousands gather for food, fun and fireworks on Milwaukee’s lakefront
-
What a blast! Fireworks times and locations for Fourth of July in southeast Wisconsin 🎆🇺🇸
-
-
Do your photos put your privacy at risk?
-
Mark your calendar: Green Bay Packers set date for annual Meeting of Shareholders
-
Need some motivation to get moving and eat healthier? Learn about the Healthy Family Challenge
-
Barbecue lover wanted: Eat ribs and travel the country – for $5K a week
-
Free or discounted admission: Summerfest officials reveal daily promotions for 2019
-
-
View and submit: Photos of Milwaukee Bucks fans during the NBA playoffs
-
Royal family releases new photos of Prince Louis ahead of 1st birthday
-
July 2, 2019