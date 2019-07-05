12-year-old boy arrested for shooting his mother in the head in New Orleans

Posted 10:59 am, July 5, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A 32-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head by her 12-year-old son yesterday.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of South Roman Street around 7:30 a.m. on July 3, according to the NOPD.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the residence.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun and a spent shell casing in the boy’s bedroom, according to the NOPD.

The 12-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted second degree murder.

