1st and Bowl combines two of America’s favorite pastimes into one exciting sport 🏈🎳

WAUWATOSA -- Football and bowling are two of America's favorite pastimes. The folks over at 1st and Bowl in Wauwatosa have combined them into one exciting game, complete with delicious food and drinks! Evan stopped by 1st and Bowl to learn more about the unique sport and what the new bar has to offer patrons.

About 1st and Bowl (website)

What is football bowling?

Besides your new favorite sport, it's exactly what it sounds like. A combination of football and bowling, plus a little bit of drinking (not required.)

How do I play?

Step 1—Get a good grip on your beer to avoid any party fouls.

Step 2—Grab a teammate and find another pair to go up against.

Step 3—Each team stands on the opposite side of the lane with 10 bowling pins on their board.

Step 4—Teams take turns throwing the ball at the opposing team's pins.

Step 5—First team to knock down all 10 pins claims their bragging rights for the night.

Sounds easy, right? We’ll see.

For full rules click here.