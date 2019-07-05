× 3 stabbed, several trampled outside Navy Pier after July Fourth fireworks

CHICAGO — Several people were injured Thursday following the July Fourth fireworks show at Navy Pier in Chicago, according to WGN.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. outside the secured area of Navy Pier. Chicago police said a fight broke out among a group of young men after the flashing of gang signs.

A 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were stabbed in the upper body. A 30-year-old man, who was not involved, was stabbed in the face and arm. The three remain hospitalized in stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a puncture wound from an overturned table while running. He is in stable condition.

Witnesses said as people were exiting Navy Pier after the fireworks, someone yelled “gun” which triggered a stampede. Police say panic ensued when someone threw what’s believed to be firecrackers.

Fourteen people were injured in that stampede, according to police. They were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Chicago police said the bystander, who was among those stabbed, could not provide a description of the offender who is not in custody. The other individuals who were stabbed, are uncooperative with police in the investigation.

Police said they are looking for two male suspects. No arrests have been made. Area Central detectives are investigating.

Initial reports indicated a person had also been shot, but that was later found not to be true, according to police.