GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. -- A man attacked a convict outside a southern Indiana courtroom, and it was all caught on camrea.

It happened after a judge sentenced Kwin Boes to 20 years in prison for the death of his 3-month-old son.

That's when the baby's uncle, Jeremiah Hartley, lunged at him in the hallway -- punching him in the face.

Officers stepped in, leading Boes away and handcuffing the uncle.

Hartley now faces a battery charge.