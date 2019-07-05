Family member punches father convicted of killing his 3-month-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. – A father convicted of killing his infant son met retribution at the hands of the boy’s uncle outside an Indiana courtroom.

Kwin Boes was sentenced in the death of his 3-month-old son Wednesday. As he was walking out of court, a man stormed toward him and punched him in the face. The attack left Boes bloodied and sent personnel scrambling to corral the attacker.

The incident was caught on video. The man who punched Boes was identified as Jeremiah Hartley, the uncle of Parker Boes, who died of blunt force head trauma at the hands of Kwin Boes, his father.

In court Wednesday, Boes was sentenced to 25 years, with 19 years in prison and six on work release as part of a plea deal. He was also ordered to pay the boys’ funeral expenses, WEVV reported. He was arrested in May 2018.

“Parker was such a sweetheart. He smiled all the time. He was just a happy baby. He wasn’t even 3 months old yet,” said Lisa Hartley, Hartley’s mother and Parker’s grandmother.

Lisa Hartley told WEVV she didn’t have any idea her son was planning to attack Boes.

“That really upset him just to see him come out,” she said. “I don’t know if he heard how much time he got or if he was just upset about his nephew. This is a horrible crime.”

Hartley faced the same judge that sentenced Boes. He was given 179 days in jail for contempt and faces misdemeanor battery charges from the state, WEVV reported.