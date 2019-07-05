× Festival Foods, Rodac donate 1,200+ cases of water to Hydrate the Homeless MKE

MILWAUKEE — Festival Foods and Rodac Development & Construction plan to donate 1,260 cases of water to Hydrate the Homeless MKE on Monday, July 8.

The donation will be delivered mid-morning on Monday to Eagle Eye Power Solutions in Milwaukee. There, volunteers will pick it up and begin distribution.

A news release says Hydrate the Homeless MKE collected and distributed 49,000 bottles of water in 22 days during summer 2018.

For more information or to help with Hydrate the Homeless MKE, you are invited to CLICK HERE.