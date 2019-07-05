Hilarious painting of Aaron Rodgers as the Mona Lisa found at Portage thrift store

PORTAGE, Wis. — Thrift shoppers all over the world know the best part of shopping secondhand is the air of mystery. You never know what you’re going to find!

One Wisconsin thrift shopper stumbled upon a hilarious painting in a Portage thrift store featuring two faces you’ll definitely recognize. Kierynn Beloungy spotted a rendering of Aaron Rodgers dressed as the famous “Mona Lisa” by the Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci.

Kay posted her funny find to a popular Facebook group called “Weird Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared.”

“Aaron Rodgers and Mona Lisa! The mashup nobody asked for,” joked one comment.

“So so sconnie,” said another.

“I’d totally take that home to my Packer den!” read another.

Kay didn’t say which store the painting was found in — but she did mention the painting was spotted a few months ago. It’s almost certain the art was picked up by a Packers fan.